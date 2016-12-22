Dec 22 Anoto Group AB :

* Sells interest in We-Inspire and enters into related technology agreement

* Has completed agreement to sell its minority interest in We-Inspire GmbH on favorable terms

* Will receive ongoing revenue from this arrangement

* Agreement secures for We-Inspire commercial access to certain of Anoto's technologies and empowers it to continue to meet needs of its current ideation customers and partners

