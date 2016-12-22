UPDATE 3-U.S. sues Barclays for mortgage securities fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 22 Vonovia Se
* 70.87 % of all conwert shares were tendered into cash offer and 0.67 % into exchange offer
* Takeover offer for conwert was accepted for 72,902,498 conwert shares (i.e. 71.54 % of all conwert shares) during initial acceptance period
* dgap-news: vonovia se: 71.54 % of conwert shareholders accept vonovia's takeover offer Further company coverage:
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 22 A one-time chief executive has been sentenced to two years in prison for engaging in a scheme to pocket $657,000 he made selling antiques instead of using it to help pay for a judgment against him for illegal stock sales.