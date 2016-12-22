Dec 22 Vonovia Se

* 70.87 % of all conwert shares were tendered into cash offer and 0.67 % into exchange offer

* Takeover offer for conwert was accepted for 72,902,498 conwert shares (i.e. 71.54 % of all conwert shares) during initial acceptance period

* dgap-news: vonovia se: 71.54 % of conwert shareholders accept vonovia's takeover offer Further company coverage: