Dec 22 Skanska AB

* Skanska builds third stage of advanced research facility in Lund, Sweden, for SEK 2.5 billion

About SEK 1.9 billion will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the remainder in order bookings for Skanska UK in the same quarter