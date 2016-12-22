BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital ups its stake in Frequency Electronics to 7.68 pct from previous 6.30 pct
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 7.68 pct stake in Frequency Electronics Inc as of Dec 21 versus 6.3 percent as of June 29 - SEC filing
Dec 22 Skanska AB
* Skanska builds third stage of advanced research facility in Lund, Sweden, for SEK 2.5 billion
* About SEK 1.9 billion will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the remainder in order bookings for Skanska UK in the same quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* American River Bankshares says has appointed Jeffery Owensby to American River Bankshares board and increased size of board from eight to nine members
* Reports 5.5 pct stake in Newcastle Investment Corp as of Dec 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2heoENc) Further company coverage: