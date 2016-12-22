Dec 22 Gerry Weber International AG :
* Sells an externally used investment property, and confirms revenue and EBIT forecasts for
FY 2015/16
* Proceeds from sale of Showroom-Center "Hall 30" in Dusseldorf result in extraordinary
income of about 20 million euros ($20.89 million)
* Purchase price for property amounted to 49.1 million euros, which represents a market
multiple of about 18.5 on annual net rent
* Managing board confirms revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2015/16 in spite of
disappointing business performance in Q4 2015/16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9574 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)