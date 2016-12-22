BRIEF-Capreit to acquire apartment portfolio in the Netherlands
Dec 22 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :
Dec 22 Entra ASA :
* Says signed new lease contracts with Directorate of Norwegian Customs
* Rehabilitation project in Strømsveien 96 is now 100 percent let
* Current lease contracts expires Dec. 31, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.