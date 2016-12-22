BRIEF-Nuance Communications says issued $500 mln aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026
* Nuance Communications Inc- On December 22, 2016, co issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026
Dec 22 Telenor ASA
* Says Vivek Sood resigns as the group's chief marketing officer due to a new position outside of Telenor
* Says Gunnar Sellaeg, senior vice president and chief product&innovation officer, has been appointed interim chief marketing officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)
* Nuance Communications Inc- On December 22, 2016, co issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026
* Sonic Foundry Inc says Q4 gross margin increased to $7.1 million, or 75 pct of sales compared to $6.5 million, or 71 pct of sales for Q4 of 2015
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday: