BRIEF-Mercury Systems gets $10.8m order from US Navy for DRFM jammers
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters
Dec 22 Fortec Elektronik AG :
* Dieter Fischer, chairman of board of managing directors (CEO) announces his retirement for time after his 65th birthday per 30th June 2017 i.e. end of business year 2016/17
* As per 1st July 2017, supervisory board will appoint Sandra Maile (CEO of subsidiary Autronic GmbH) and Bernhard Staller (CEO of subsidiary Data Display GmbH) into board of managing directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nuance Communications Inc- On December 22, 2016, co issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026
* Sonic Foundry Inc says Q4 gross margin increased to $7.1 million, or 75 pct of sales compared to $6.5 million, or 71 pct of sales for Q4 of 2015