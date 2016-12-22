FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2016 / 4:57 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Nokia esays xpands patent litigation against Apple in Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nokia Corp

* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.

* Reg-Nokia expands patent litigation against apple in asia, europe and the us

* Across actions in 11 countries, there are now 40 patents in suit, which cover technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. Cases have now been filed in:

* * Regional Court, Dusseldorf, Germany - 8 patents * * Regional Court, Mannheim, Germany - 4 patents * * Regional Court, Munich, Germany - 2 patents * * Market Court, Helsinki, Finland - 3 patents * High Court, London, UK - 3 patents * Court of Turin, Italy - 4 patents * Patent and Market Court, Stockholm, Sweden - 3 patents * Commercial Courts, Barcelona, Spain - 1 patent * District Court, The Hague, Netherlands - 3 patents * High Court, Paris, France - 1 patent * High Court, Hong Kong - 1 patent * Tokyo District Court, Japan - 2 patents * US District Court, Eastern District of Texas - 18 patents * International Trade Commission, US - 8 patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

