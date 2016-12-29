FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Air France KLM finalizes sale of 49.99 pct of Servair
December 29, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Air France KLM finalizes sale of 49.99 pct of Servair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Air France klm SA :

* Air France KLM finalizes the transaction to sell 49.99% of the servair share capital and transfer its operational control to Gategroup

* Finalized the agreement for the sale to Gategroup of 49.99% of the Servair share capital and the transfer of its operational control for an enterprise value of 475 million euros ($496.9 million) (100% basis)

* Sale will be effective as of 30 December 2016, and the new Board of Directors controlled by Gategroup will take office as of 1 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9559 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

