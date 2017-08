Dec 29 (Reuters) - OEM International Ab :

* OEM International has today signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Sitek-Palvelu Oy

* Says acquisition is expected to have a marginal impact on OEM's profit for current year

* The Finnish company, which develops and market products especially for industrial automation and process applications, has a yearly turnover of approximately 5 MEUR