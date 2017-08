Dec 29 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab

* Medivir completes previously announced oncology programs acquisition

* Says acquisitions of the two clinical stage oncology programs from TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation have been completed

* In connection with the closing, Medivir has paid the upfront payment of US$12M to TetraLogic