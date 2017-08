Jan 2 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Continues to concentrate property holdings

* Divests six non-strategic properties in Kungälv and Gothenburg for 79.5 million Swedish crowns ($8.73 million)

* Properties are sold to Plusfastigheter Management AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1114 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)