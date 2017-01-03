BRIEF-Capio to acquire Swedish healthcare group Backa Lakarhus

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Capio Ab (Publ)

* Capio to acquire the Swedish healthcare group Backa Lakarhus

* Estimated net sales for 2016 is MSEK 345

* Enterprise value is MSEK 300 and the acquisition is estimated to be closed and included in the Capio Group from March 2017

* Backa will be part of the Nordic segment and yearly synergy effects of in total approximately MSEK 10 are expected to be realized over the coming two years

* The acquisition, which is subject to approval by the affected county councils (Region Västra Götaland and Region Halland) and subject to unconditioned approval from the Competition Authority, is expected to contribute positively to Capio's earnings during 2017