FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Capio to acquire Swedish healthcare group Backa Lakarhus
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 3, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Capio to acquire Swedish healthcare group Backa Lakarhus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Capio Ab (Publ)

* Capio to acquire the Swedish healthcare group Backa Lakarhus

* Estimated net sales for 2016 is MSEK 345

* Enterprise value is MSEK 300 and the acquisition is estimated to be closed and included in the Capio Group from March 2017

* Backa will be part of the Nordic segment and yearly synergy effects of in total approximately MSEK 10 are expected to be realized over the coming two years

* The acquisition, which is subject to approval by the affected county councils (Region Västra Götaland and Region Halland) and subject to unconditioned approval from the Competition Authority, is expected to contribute positively to Capio's earnings during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.