FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Autoliv and Volvo Cars sign final agreement to form joint venture
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Autoliv and Volvo Cars sign final agreement to form joint venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Autoliv

* Autoliv and Volvo Cars sign final agreement to form joint venture

* Says as part of agreement announced today, at time of closing Autoliv will make a total investment of around 1.1 billion SEK ($120.6 mln) into joint venture

* Says Volvo Cars will also contribute certain assets to joint venture

* As previously announced, Autoliv and Volvo Cars will own joint venture 50/50

* The joint venture, named Zenuity, will create a new entrant in the growing global market for autonomous driving software systems

* Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and with additional operations in Munich, Germany, and Detroit, USA, the initial workforce of around 200 people will come from Autoliv and Volvo Cars

* The company is expected to grow to over 600 employees in the medium term

* Operations are expected to start during the first half of 2017, after approvals from relevant competition authorities in several countries have been obtained and other customary closing conditions have been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1188 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.