Jan 5 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA :

* Announces appointment of Erik Digman Wiklund CFO

* Erik Digman Wiklund will take up the position in April 2017

* Previous CFO, Oystein Soug, was appointed as Targovax's CEO on Nov. 2 2016 Source text for Eikon:

