Jan 5 (Reuters) - USU Software AG :

* Acquires UnitB Technology GmbH as a full-service agency for digital media and IT

* Purchase price will be paid in cash and will contain a fixed and a variable share

* It will ultimately total 4.0 million euros to 5.1 million euros depending on future performance of unitB technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)