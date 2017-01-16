FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-SEB CEO Annika Falkengren to leave company in July
#Financials
January 16, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SEB CEO Annika Falkengren to leave company in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)

* President and CEO Annika Falkengren to leave SEB by July 2017

* SEB says board will now initiate search process for a new president and CEO with aim to secure a smooth succession

* Says Annika Falkengren will later in 2017 join the Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group, which primarily operates outside SEB's home-markets, as managing partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

