BRIEF-SEB CEO Annika Falkengren to leave company in July

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)

* President and CEO Annika Falkengren to leave SEB by July 2017

* SEB says board will now initiate search process for a new president and CEO with aim to secure a smooth succession

* Says Annika Falkengren will later in 2017 join the Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group, which primarily operates outside SEB's home-markets, as managing partner