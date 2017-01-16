FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-German chemical maker Alzchem AG plans IPO in Frankfurt
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-German chemical maker Alzchem AG plans IPO in Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Alzchem AG says is planning an IPO in Frankfurt

* Planned proceeds of approximately eur 40 to 50 million from capital increase as part of IPO to be invested to a large extent in construction of a new production facility at Trostberg site

* IPO on regulated market (prime standard) of Frankfurt stock exchange planned for first half of 2017

* Alzchem says in first nine months of 2016, sales totalled eur 250.5 million (9m/2015: eur 248.2 million)

* Alzchem says EBITDA margin in first nine months of 2016 14.3%, prior to non-operating one-off effects in course of planned ipo

* Shares are currently held by three family offices, LIVIA Capital Partners GmbH (48.16%), HDI Vier CE GmbH (28.48%) and four two na GmbH (21.36%), as well as by Ulli Seibel (2.00%), CEO of Alzchem

* AlzChem produces chemical products from the calcium carbide / calcium cyanamide value chain (NCN chain) for diversified markets Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.