BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen signs additional Copernicus program contract of EUR 18.6 mln
#Office Equipment
January 12, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen signs additional Copernicus program contract of EUR 18.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Says Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) signs new satellite support contract with a total value of NOK 173 million ($22.61 million), about 18.6 million euros, with the European Space Agency

* The contract is an extension to the existing contract for ground station support for the sentinel satellites in the European Copernicus program

* Total contract value altogether is then 46.5 million euros

* Says duration of contract is five years till Dec. 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6502 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

