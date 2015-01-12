BRIEF-Northern Offshore discloses contract dispute with CAMAC Energy affiliate

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Northern Offshore Ltd :

* Says issued a notice of contract termination to Oceanic Consultants Nigeria Ltd for the Energy Searcher drilling contract

* CAMAC guaranteed Oceanic’s obligations under the drilling contract

* Says believes that Oceanic breached various terms of the drilling contract and will be filing a claim for in excess of $50 million are associated with this matter pursuant to the arbitration provisions of the contract

* Says hopes to have the rig demobilized out of Nigeria by late January