FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Northern Offshore discloses contract dispute with CAMAC Energy affiliate
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Northern Offshore discloses contract dispute with CAMAC Energy affiliate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Northern Offshore Ltd :

* Says issued a notice of contract termination to Oceanic Consultants Nigeria Ltd for the Energy Searcher drilling contract

* CAMAC guaranteed Oceanic’s obligations under the drilling contract

* Says believes that Oceanic breached various terms of the drilling contract and will be filing a claim for in excess of $50 million are associated with this matter pursuant to the arbitration provisions of the contract

* Says hopes to have the rig demobilized out of Nigeria by late January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.