Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Interim dividend 8.45 pence per share

* H1 net trading revenue up 8 pct at 197.4 mln stg

* H1 profit before tax up 2.8 to 101.4 mln stg

* 87.4 mln stg of own funds generated from operations, up 10.5 pct