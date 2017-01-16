BRIEF-Skanska wins 1.2 bln SEK viaduct order in Los Angeles, USA

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Skanska has, in a joint venture with Stacy and Witbeck, signed a contract with the City of Los Angeles to construct the new Sixth Street Viaduct in Los Angeles, USA. The total contract is worth USD 191M

* Skanska USA Civil will include its share of the contract worth USD 134M, about SEK 1.2 billion, in the order bookings for the first quarter 2017

* The new viaduct will be opened to traffic in 2020