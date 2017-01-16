FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding publishes 2017 forecast
January 16, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding publishes 2017 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding S.A. :

* Corestate Capital Holding S.A. publishes forecast for 2017

* Expects aggregate revenues of between 75 million euros and 80 million euros ($79.55 million-$84.85 million)for fiscal year 2017, as well as net income of between 30 million and 32 million euros

* Forecast does not yet take into account business results of Hannover Leasing Group, in which corestate has acquired a share of 94.9%

* Completion of transaction is still subject to conclusion of owner control procedures by BaFin, which is expected to occur in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

