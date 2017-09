Jan 21 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc :

* Acquisition

* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Firefly Bioworks Inc

* Deal on a cash-free/debt-free basis for 18.5 mln stg

* Consideration, which is payable in cash on completion, will be funded from Abcam's existing resources