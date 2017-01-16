FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wilex signs antibody license agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
January 16, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wilex signs antibody license agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Wilex AG :

* Wilex signs antibody license agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

* Wilex has granted Telix worldwide licensing rights to further develop and commercialize REDECTANE molecular imaging program

* Under agreement, Telix will, as a first step, invest in an improved manufacturing process for antibody

* Under terms of agreement, Wilex is eligible to receive up-front and milestone payments totaling $3.7 million

* In addition, Wilex is eligible to receive significant royalties on global net sales of REDECTANE, commensurate with a Phase III asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

