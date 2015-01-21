BRIEF-Thinfilm announces partnership with Xerox for mass production of Thinfilm Memory Labels

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Announces a strategic partnership with Xerox,

* As a core element of the agreement, Xerox has licensed Thinfilm’s proprietary technology to manufacture Thinfilm Memory labels

* Peter Fischer, chief product officer for Thinfilm, will lead the technology transfer initiative

* To produce the memory labels, Xerox will modify a production line in one of its existing facilities in Webster N.Y