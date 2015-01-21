FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thinfilm announces partnership with Xerox for mass production of Thinfilm Memory Labels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Announces a strategic partnership with Xerox,

* As a core element of the agreement, Xerox has licensed Thinfilm’s proprietary technology to manufacture Thinfilm Memory labels

* Peter Fischer, chief product officer for Thinfilm, will lead the technology transfer initiative

* To produce the memory labels, Xerox will modify a production line in one of its existing facilities in Webster N.Y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
