Jan 17 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Skanska invests EUR 38 mln, about SEK 370 mln, in the first phase of an office project in Bucharest, Romania

* Says the first phase will offer a total leasable area of about 22,000 square meters on 11 stories above ground and two levels of underground parking