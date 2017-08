Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj :

* Kesko's sales increased in December

* Sales in December 2016 totalled 918.5 million euros ($977.74 million) and were up 17.5%

* In comparable terms, sales in local currencies decreased by 3.7%, excluding the impact of business arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)