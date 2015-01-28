FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TBC Bank acquires micro loans portfolio from from Procredit Bank Georgia
January 28, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TBC Bank acquires micro loans portfolio from from Procredit Bank Georgia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Jsc Tbc Bank

* Tbc acquires micro loans portfolio from Procredit

* Will acquire entire micro loans portfolio from Procredit Bank Georgia, fifth largest bank by total assets in Georgian banking sector

* Has agreed to pay a multiple on net portfolio which is equivalent to about gel 40 million as of same date

* Exact size of portfolio to be acquired will be determined in mid-February 2015 depending on size and quality of portfolio at date of transaction

* Procredit Bank has decided to exit micro-financing segment and concentrate purely on small and medium- sized enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
