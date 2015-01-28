FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Germany's MLP misses 2014 profit goal
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 5:17 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Germany's MLP misses 2014 profit goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - MLP AG

* adhoc: mlp ag: mlp presents preliminary figures for the financial year 2014

* Fy revenue 531.1 million eur versus 499 million eur year ago

* Says anticipates market conditions to remain challenging in 2015

* Says expects a slight increase in ebit for financial year 2015 compared to 2014

* Says 2014 earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) rose to eur 39.0 million

* Says challenging market conditions made it more difficult to achieve its target for minimum ebit of eur 50 million

* additional investments of around EUR 5 million for the recruitment drive in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.