BRIEF-Germany's MLP misses 2014 profit goal

Jan 28 (Reuters) - MLP AG
* adhoc: mlp ag: mlp presents preliminary figures for the financial year 2014
* Fy revenue 531.1 million eur versus 499 million eur year ago
* Says anticipates market conditions to remain challenging in 2015
* Says expects a slight increase in ebit for financial year 2015 compared to 2014
* Says 2014 earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) rose to eur 39.0 million
* Says challenging market conditions made it more difficult to achieve its target for minimum ebit of eur 50 million
* additional investments of around EUR 5 million for the recruitment drive in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: