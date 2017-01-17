FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait: write-down against restructuring portfolio
January 17, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait: write-down against restructuring portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Write-down against restructuring portfolio

* Reduced value of a receivable available to pay off insolvency creditors

* Has to write down a claim included in "restructuring portfolio" presented in insolvency plan dated 29 April 2016 by approximately 4.9 million euros ($5.25 million)

* No direct implications on Group P/L

* Indirect effect on group result may occur if realisation of entire restructuring portfolio should fail to generate at least 24 million euros

* In this case, company may be obliged to make a payment of up to 0.8 million euros to its insolvency creditors, depending on actual amount generated by realisation of restructuring portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
