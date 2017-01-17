BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait: chairman of the management board temporarily on leave due to illness

Jan 17 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG

* Chairman of the management board temporarily on leave due to illness

* Shahab Manzouri, has today informed supervisory board that due to a longer illness he will not be able to perform his duties as management board member for approximately three months

* Business operations of DF Deutsche Forfait will continue as normal

* Two further management board members ms gabriele krämer and mr christoph charpentier will jointly lead company during this period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)