7 months ago
BRIEF-SAF-Holland announces restructuring of North American plant network
January 17, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SAF-Holland announces restructuring of North American plant network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saf Holland SA :

* Restructuring of North American plant network

* Decision will align organizational structure with changes in market situation and secure long-term competitiveness of North American plant network

* New structure will be accompanied by an adjustment in excess production capacity at North American locations in order to improve capacity utilization

* Center of these plans is consolidation of production by reducing number of manufacturing plants in U.S. from seven plants to five

* As a result, production at Muskegon and Holland locations will be transitioned to group locations Dumas, Cincinnati and Wylie

* Transition, which is expected to be implemented in a maximum of 18 months, will lead to one-time restructuring costs of up to an estimated $10 million in 2017

* Expects that vast majority of these expenses will be recognized in 2017 financial year

* In addition, approximately $3.0 million in additional investments are planned for remaining locations

* Currently expects to reduce direct cost base by a mid-single-digit $ million amount annually after completion of this restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

