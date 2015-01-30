BRIEF-Oakley Capital buys into some European companies with Damovo deal

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :
* Acquisition of Damovo
* Announces that Fund II has acquired a significant majority of shares in european companies owned and operated by Damovo II SARL
* Matthew Riley, founder of Daisy Group Plc, will be investing alongside Fund II and will lead businesses as executive chairman
* Businesses that have been acquired are: Damovo's operations in Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium and Damovo's global services business