BRIEF-Oakley Capital buys into some European companies with Damovo deal

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :

* Acquisition of Damovo

* Announces that Fund II has acquired a significant majority of shares in european companies owned and operated by Damovo II SARL

* Matthew Riley, founder of Daisy Group Plc, will be investing alongside Fund II and will lead businesses as executive chairman

* Businesses that have been acquired are: Damovo's operations in Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium and Damovo's global services business