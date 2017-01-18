FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hoegh LNG orders up to 4 FSRUs from Samsung Heavy
January 18, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hoegh LNG orders up to 4 FSRUs from Samsung Heavy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd

* signed firm agreement with samsung heavy industries for its next series of FSRUs

* Agreement for three optional FRRUs with samsung heavy industries co., ltd. (shi) in south korea

* FSRUs will have a storage capacity of 170,000 m(3) and höegh lng/wärtsila regas plant design with a regasification capacity of 750 mmscf/day

* Firm FSRU will be delivered in may 2019 and optional FSRUs will be delivered with approx. six months interval from delivery of firm vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

