Jan 18 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska signs seven-year highways maintenance contract in Somerset, UK, worth gbp 175m, about sek 2.0 billion

* The first two years of revenue, GBP 50M, about SEK 570 million, will be included in order bookings for Skanska UK in the first quarter 2017

* The contract will run from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2024