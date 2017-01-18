BRIEF-Cloetta says eyes potential divestment of Italian business

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cloetta Ab

* Strategic review and impairment of cloetta italy

* Says as a consequence of this an indicative valuation of cloetta italy shows an impairment requirement of SEK 771m pre-tax and SEK 594m post-tax attributable to cloetta italy

* Says strategic review of cloetta italy is aimed to improve growth and margins of cloetta group and might include a potential divestment of italian business

* In 2016, Cloetta's sales in Italy amounted to approximately SEK 750m

* A divestment of Cloetta Italy would improve Cloetta's EBIT margin