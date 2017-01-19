FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Link mobility to acquire Global Messaging Solutions
#IT Services & Consulting
January 19, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Link mobility to acquire Global Messaging Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Intends to acquire all shares in GMS from Gorka Echarri, Angel Sánchez and Jose María Vilches, managers and founders of GMS

* Agreed enterprise value of GMS is 11.4 million euros ($12.1 million), on a cash-free and debt free basis

* Transaction is expected to close on or about March 31 2017

* Cash part of transaction will be fully financed through Link's corporate funds Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

