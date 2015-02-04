FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Anglo Pacific plans to buy royalty interest in New South Wales coal project
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
February 4, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Anglo Pacific plans to buy royalty interest in New South Wales coal project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Anglo Pacific Group Plc

* Proposed acquisition, placing and open offer

* Entered into a conditional agreement with a private party to acquire their royalty interest in Narrabri coal project

* Deal for total consideration of $65 million (42.8 million stg)

* Deal to be funded by proposed firm placing, placing and open offer to raise $55 million - $60 million and $30 million 3-year revolving credit facility

* BMO and Macquarie Capital are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with firm placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.