BRIEF-Anglo Pacific plans to buy royalty interest in New South Wales coal project

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Anglo Pacific Group Plc

* Proposed acquisition, placing and open offer

* Entered into a conditional agreement with a private party to acquire their royalty interest in Narrabri coal project

* Deal for total consideration of $65 million (42.8 million stg)

* Deal to be funded by proposed firm placing, placing and open offer to raise $55 million - $60 million and $30 million 3-year revolving credit facility

* BMO and Macquarie Capital are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with firm placing