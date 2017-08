Jan 19 (Reuters) - Nel ASA :

* Says has entered into Letter of Intent (LoI) with Hexagon Composites ASA and PowerCell Sweden AB to establish a joint venture (JV) for the development of integrated hydrogen projects

* The joint venture will initially focus on opportunities in the maritime and marine segments as well as projects to leverage renewable energy resources