BRIEF-GW Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss widens to 3.4 mln stg

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Q1 revenue 8 million stg versus 7.5 million stg year ago

* Revenue for three months ended 31 December 2014 of 8.0 million pounds ($12.4 million) compared to 7.5 million pounds for three months ended 31 December 2013

* Loss for three months ended 31 December 2014 of 3.4 million pounds ($5.3 million) compared to 2.8 million pounds for three months ended 31 December 201

* Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2014 of 156.6 million pounds ($243.9 million)

* Potential for Epidiolex to treat additional forms of epilepsy and we expect to commence clinical development programs in further potential target indications during 2015: CEO

* GW expects to commence a second pivotal phase 3 trial in Dravet syndrome around end of Q1

* In LGS, expects to commence 2 phase 3 trials around end of Q1; expects top-line data from at least one of these trials around 2015 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: