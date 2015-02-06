FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eniro announces rights and bonds issues
#Publishing
February 6, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eniro announces rights and bonds issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab

* Eniro announces fully underwritten rights issue of ordinary shares and a placed directed issue of convertible bonds

* Convertible bond issue in the nominal amount of SEK 500m, directed to and placed with institutional and qualified investors in Sweden and internationally

* Agreement on long-term debt financing with existing lenders extended to year end 2018, conditional upon successful completion of the issuances

* The new issues are carried out in order to amortize on bank loans and to create greater financial flexibility and the ability to realize the company’s strategy Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

