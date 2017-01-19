FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum says plans to appoint Stephan Holzinger as new CEO
January 19, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum says plans to appoint Stephan Holzinger as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum AG

* dgap-adhoc: rhön-klinikum ag: decision making process of supervisory board of rhön- klinikum concerning reorganization of management board

* Says in case resolution is passed, supervisory board would appoint Stephan Holzinger with effect as of 01 February 2017 as member of management board

* Says together with his appointment to management board Stephan Holzinger would at same time become its chairman

* Says Martin Siebert, who has been chairman so far, would become vice chairman of management board for personal reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

