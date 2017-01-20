FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share
January 20, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG :

* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016

* 5% dividend yield maintained - BB Biotech management is very confident about sector's prospects in 2017

* A proposed dividend of 2.75 Swiss francs ($2.74)per share

* 2017 will bring an acceleration of important product approvals and milestone read-for industry and bb biotech's portfolio

* Consolidated but not yet audited Q4 data for BB Biotech record a net loss of 24 mln Swiss francs versus last year's quarter gain of 511 mln Swiss francs

* Consolidated but not yet audited full year 2016 data, showed a net loss of 802 mln Swiss francs versus a full year net profit of 653 mln Swiss francs for 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0048 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

