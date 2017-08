Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Acquires Emporia Office in Hyllie, Malmö

* Offices' leasable area amounts to 10,250 sqm, which means that Kungsleden is expanding its cluster in Hyllie to a total leasable area of approximately 50,000 sqm. Source text for Eikon:

