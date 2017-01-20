FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Aixtron: CEO Martin Goetzeler leaves Aixtron for personal reasons
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
January 20, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Aixtron: CEO Martin Goetzeler leaves Aixtron for personal reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Aixtron SE :

* Chief Executive Officer Martin Goetzeler is leaving Aixtron for personal reasons in agreement with the company's supervisory board effective Feb. 28, 2017 / Aixtron supervisory board chairman Kim Schindelhauer will become interim CEO effective March 1, 2017



* Wolfgang Blaettchen, current deputy chairman of supervisory board, will take over as chair of supervisory board during Schindelhauer's work as CEO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

