7 months ago
BRIEF-Immofinanz confirms successful placement of its 2 pct convertible bonds 2024
January 20, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Immofinanz confirms successful placement of its 2 pct convertible bonds 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG :

* Confirms the successful placement of its 2 percent convertible bonds 2024 with a final issue volume of 297.2 million euros and announces an acceptance quota of 43.4 percent with respect to the incentiviced conversion invitation of its outstanding 4.25 percent 515.1 million euro convertible bonds 2018

* Announces an acceptance quota of 43.4 percent with respect to incentiviced conversion invitation of its outstanding 4.25 percent 515.1 million euro convertible bonds 2018

* Outstanding volume of 4.25 percent convertible bonds 2018 will be reduced to 287.3 million euros ($305.57 million)

* No claw back in relation to 2 percent convertible bonds 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

