7 months ago
BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling announces $10 mln Statoil rig extension
January 20, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling announces $10 mln Statoil rig extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* Announces contract extension for West Elara

* Has been awarded a firm one well extension plus one optional well from Statoil

* Work will commence in direct continuation of west elara's existing contract with statoil and backlog for firm portion of extension is estimated to be $10 million

* West elara has worked for statoil since 2011 and company is pleased to continue this long-term relationship Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

