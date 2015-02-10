BRIEF-Catlin Group to pay special dividend post Box Innovation Group's stake sale

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Catlin Group Ltd
* FY pretax profit rose 13 percent to $488 million
* Final dividend 22 pence per share
* 13 percent increase in profit before tax to $488 million (2013: $432 million)
* 7 percent increase in net income to common stockholders to $418 million (2013: $392 million)
* Net underwriting contribution of $991 million (2013: $1.00 billion)
* 12 percent increase in gross premiums written to $5.97 billion (2013: $5.31 billion)
* 54 percent of total GPW produced by non-London hubs
* 5 percent increase in annual dividend to 32.5 UK pence per share
* Board is also expected to declare a special dividend of approximately 12 UK pence per share following completion of box innovation group sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: