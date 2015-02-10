FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catlin Group to pay special dividend post Box Innovation Group's stake sale
February 10, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Catlin Group to pay special dividend post Box Innovation Group's stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Catlin Group Ltd

* FY pretax profit rose 13 percent to $488 million

* Final dividend 22 pence per share

* 13 percent increase in profit before tax to $488 million (2013: $432 million)

* 7 percent increase in net income to common stockholders to $418 million (2013: $392 million)

* Net underwriting contribution of $991 million (2013: $1.00 billion)

* 12 percent increase in gross premiums written to $5.97 billion (2013: $5.31 billion)

* 54 percent of total GPW produced by non-London hubs

* 5 percent increase in annual dividend to 32.5 UK pence per share

* Board is also expected to declare a special dividend of approximately 12 UK pence per share following completion of box innovation group sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
