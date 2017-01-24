FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aevis Victoria to offer 0.1818 share of Aevis or CHF 10.00 in cash for shares of LifeWatch
January 24, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Aevis Victoria to offer 0.1818 share of Aevis or CHF 10.00 in cash for shares of LifeWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria Sa :

* Launches a public takeover offer for all publicly held registered shares of LifeWatch Ltd.

* For each registered share of LifeWatch, it is foreseen that Aevis will offer 0.1818 registered share of Aevis with a nominal value of 5.00 Swiss francs ($5.01)

* Alternatively, aevis offers 10.00 Swiss francs in cash per registered share of LifeWatch

* Public takeover offer is subject to several conditions, one of which being that aevis holds 67 pct of LifeWatch registered shares at offer expiration date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

